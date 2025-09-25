In a landmark demonstration of advancement of defence technology in the country, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has successfully launched a missile from a rail-based launcher platform. DRDO on 24th Sep 2025 carried out the successful launch of an Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system.

The trial was conducted in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) under a full operational scenario. A statement by the DRDO stated that this next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.

The first-of-its-kind launch was carried out from a specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher having the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions. The system provides for cross country mobility and has the capability to launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility. This cross-country mobility adds significant operational flexibility to the armed forces and strengthens India’s deterrence capability.

The Rail based Mobile Launcher is self-sustained and is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including the state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms.

DRDO said that the Missile trajectory was tracked by various ground stations and it was a text book launch meeting all mission objectives. This successful launch will enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services. The launch was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and Officers of Strategic Forces Command.

Agni-Prime Missile

Agni-Prime or Agni-P is a two-stage, surface to surface, canister-launched, road mobile and solid-fuelled medium-range ballistic missile, intended to be deployed in the operational service of the Strategic Forces Command. It is the sixth missile in the Agni series developed by the DRDO.

Agni-P utilizes dual redundant navigation and guidance system based on an advanced ring laser gyro-based inertial navigation system (INS) and a modern micro inertial navigation system (MINS), and utilizes technology previously incorporated in Agni-IV and Agni-V. The missile is optionally augmented by GPS and NaVIC satellite navigation systems.

The missile can cover a maximum distance of 2000 km with 1.5 ton payload. Equipped with cutting-edge navigation and guidance systems, made up of corrosion free composite material, and canisterised launch capability, the missile offers enhanced accuracy and faster deployment.

The Road Mobile Agni-P missile has already been inducted into the services after a series of successful flight trials.