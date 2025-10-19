In a significant development for India’s military capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is set to give its homegrown Astra missile a major technological upgrade. This move comes after Indian forces recovered an advanced Chinese PL-15 missile on 9th May that had been fired by a Pakistani jet during Operation Sindoor, which was India’s military response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

During the operation, a Pakistani Air Force fighter, believed to be either a JF-17 or a J-10C, launched the Chinese-made PL-15 missile. However, the rocket failed to hit its target and landed unexploded in a field near Hoshiarpur, Punjab, roughly 100 kilometres inside Indian territory. For Indian defence scientists, this was a rare intelligence opportunity. This export version of the missile, with a range of 145 kilometres, lacks a self-destruct mechanism, a feature that is standard in all Indian air-to-air missiles.

After a thorough analysis, DRDO scientists discovered several superior features in the Chinese weapon. The PL-15 is equipped with a miniature Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which is essentially a very powerful and smart mini-radar for guiding the missile. It also has an advanced engine that allows it to maintain incredible speeds of over Mach 5 and sophisticated anti-jamming capabilities to prevent it from being thrown.

The DRDO has now decided to incorporate these key technologies, especially the AESA radar, into its own indigenous Astra Mark-2 missile development programme, giving it a significant edge.

This discovery has kicked off a new round of strategic planning in the region. According to reports, Pakistan is now looking to further enhance its arsenal. They are reportedly seeking to buy even longer-range PL-17 missiles from China, 2,000 YIHA of kamikaze drones from Turkey, and have also submitted a list of high-tech weapon requirements to the United States.

India, in response, is not standing still. While its own weapons like the BrahMos, Rampage, and SCALP missiles performed very well during Operation Sindoor, defence planners are taking no chances. India is moving to acquire more Meteor missiles for its Rafale fighters and is also developing a next-generation BrahMos missile with a massive 800-kilometre range.

This is part of a new strategy where Indian fighters will operate from a safe distance, outside the range of Pakistan’s Chinese HQ-9 air defence systems, while launching long-range supersonic missiles.

Indian security officials have also expressed concern over ceasefire violations. They noted that even after a ceasefire was formally declared at 5 pm on 10th May, Pakistan continued its attacks by firing armed kamikaze drones and rockets into the Jammu and Rajasthan sectors. While India did not retaliate at the time, New Delhi has made it clear that it will not be as forgiving in any future incidents.