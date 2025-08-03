A day after RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav falsely claimed that his name does not appear in the draft voter list, the Election Commission has written to him seeking the original voter identity card bearing the number that he mentioned in the press conference. ECI said that while his is present in the electoral roll under his EPIC number, he used a different number before the media to claim that his name is missing.

The ECI wrote, ‘in the press conference held on 02.08.2025, you told that your name is not mentioned in the draft voter list. After investigation, it was found that your name is mentioned at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 (Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University), whose EPIC number is RAB0456228.’

The letter to Tejashwi Yadav added, ‘according to you, as per the quote of your press conference, your EPIC number is RAB2916120. As per primary investigation, EPIC number RAB2916120 does not appear to be officially issued. Therefore, you are requested to kindly provide the details of the mentioned EPIC card (along with the original copy of the card) mentioned by you in the press conference held on 02.08.2025 to the undersigned, so that it can be thoroughly investigated.”

During the press conference, Tejaswhi Yadav entered the EPIC number RAB2916120 on the voter portal, which showed that the number does not exist. He used this claim that his name has been removed from the electoral roll. But after that the Election Commission showed that his name is mentioned at serial number 416 in the electoral roll for the polling booth located at the library building of the Bihar Animal Sciences University.

His EPIC number as per the voter list is RAB0456228, not RAB2916120. When his actual EPIC number is entered on the voter portal, his details appear. His father is listed as Lalu Prasad Yadav, confirming that this does not belong to someone else with the name Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.