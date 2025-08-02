Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that his name is missing in the draft Bihar electoral list published on 1st August, 2025. But his claim has proven to be false, as his name appears in the draft electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: "My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, as his EPIC number is unable to fetch his name in the electoral roll. pic.twitter.com/eF2VkeNIRw — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Addressing press conference, he said “My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?”. He entered his EPIC number on the Election Commission’s portal, which showed that an user with that number exist.

However, he was quickly fact-checked by netizens, who downloaded the draft voter list for his polling booth, where his name appears.

🚨 Fake News Alert 🚨



Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name is missing from the electoral roll post Special Intensive Revision is false.



His name appears at Serial Number 416.



Please verify facts before amplifying misinformation.

Deliberate attempts to mislead voters must be… https://t.co/Nh4G0i4JTP pic.twitter.com/UkJZYL4qJZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 2, 2025

As per details posted on social media, Tejashwi Yadav’s name appears at serial number 416 in the electoral roll for Digha assembly constituency. As per the roll, his polling booth is located at the library building of the Bihar Animal Sciences University.

Notably, to prove that his name does not appear in the roll, Tejashwi Yadav used the wrong voter ID number. He said that his Voter ID number is RAB2916120. But as per draft roll, his EPIC number is RAB0456228.

Posting the images of the electoral roll showing his name, BJP IT cell’s head Amit Malviya said, “Please verify facts before amplifying misinformation. Deliberate attempts to mislead voters must be called out.”