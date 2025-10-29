The Election Commission of India (ECI) has activated a nationwide voter helpline system and introduced a new ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility to ensure seamless resolution of election-related queries and grievances for citizens across the country.

The National Contact Centre (NCC), operating as the central helpline, can be accessed toll-free by dialling the number 1800-11-1950 daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Trained executives at the NCC will assist voters, stakeholders, and citizens with electoral services, information, and complaint redressal in a centralised manner.

In addition to the national helpline, the ECI has also directed all States, Union Territories, and Districts to establish State Contact Centres (SCCs) and District Contact Centres (DCCs). These local centres will function during office hours on all working days throughout the year and provide support in regional languages, ensuring accessibility and timely responses at the grassroots level.

All calls, complaints, and queries will be systematically recorded and tracked through the upgraded National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0), enabling transparent monitoring and resolution, the ECI stated.

A key highlight of the initiative is the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ feature, now available on the ECINET platform. This allows voters to directly schedule a call with their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) for personalised assistance on voter list issues, registration, EPIC cards, polling station details, and other electoral matters.

Citizens can connect with other election officials too via the ECINet App. The ECI has mandated Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to monitor progress and ensure all requests are addressed within 48 hours.

These services complement existing grievance mechanisms, including email support at [email protected].

Emphasizing voter empowerment, the Election Commission urged citizens to utilise the 1950 Voter Helpline and ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility for prompt, transparent, and efficient resolution of all election-related concerns. The poll panel urged citizens to use these platforms for all election-related information, feedback, suggestions, and complaints for prompt and transparent resolution of their concerns. The initiative aligns with ECI’s ongoing efforts to enhance voter facilitation and ensure inclusive participation in the democratic process.