The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the introduction of a QR code-based Photo Identity Card module on its ECINET platform to strengthen security and prevent any unauthorised entry into counting centres during the election process. In a press note issued on April 30, 2026, the Commission detailed this new initiative, which aims to eliminate the possibility of unauthorised persons gaining access to sensitive areas where votes are counted.

The system will come into effect starting with the counting scheduled for May 4, 2026, for the elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, as well as the bye-elections in seven assembly constituencies across five states. Once implemented for these polls, the QR-based ID system will be extended to all future General Elections and Bye-elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

This latest move represents a continuation of more than 30 initiatives undertaken by the ECI over the past one year, which have already included the introduction of standardised QR code-based photo ID cards for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). To ensure robust verification, the Commission has prescribed a comprehensive three-tier security mechanism at counting centres. At the first and second tiers, photo identity cards issued by the Returning Officer (RO) will be checked manually. Entry at the third and innermost security cordon, located near the counting hall itself, will be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning, adding an extra layer of technological safeguards.

The new QR code-based Photo Identity Cards will apply to all categories of persons authorised by the ECI to enter counting centres and halls. These include Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents, and counting agents, among others.

In parallel, the ECI has directed the setting up of a dedicated Media Centres near the Counting Halls in each Counting Centre to facilitate authorised media persons. Entry for media persons will continue to be allowed strictly on the basis of authority letters issued by the ECI, in line with the Commission’s existing instructions. No separate QR code-based ID cards will be issued to journalists.

District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth rollout of this system. This includes the deployment of trained personnel at designated checkpoints to ensure seamless yet secure access control. Additionally, all Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines.

The EC said that the goal of the initiative is to uphold the highest standards of transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the counting process.