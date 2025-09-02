The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly being registered as a voter in more than one constituency, a violation of electoral laws. The District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi found Khera listed in multiple rolls and has directed him to respond by 11 am on September 8 under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Election Commission sends notice to Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in Electoral Roll of more than one constituency. pic.twitter.com/ANoQTY8RNe — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 2, 2025

The controversy erupted after BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused Khera of holding two active voter IDs—one from Jangpura (EPIC No. XHC1992338) and another from New Delhi (EPIC No. SJE0755967). Malviya labelled Congress the “quintessential vote chor,” alleging that while Rahul Gandhi shouts about “vote chori,” his close aide himself holds duplicate registrations.

Reacting to the charges, Khera blamed the poll body, saying he had shifted from New Delhi in 2016 and applied for deletion of his name. “Who is voting in my name? I want the CCTV footage,” he asked.

The row comes just a day after Rahul Gandhi vowed to expose BJP’s alleged “vote chori,” escalating political tensions further.