The Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme has received an overwhelming response from both domestic and international industry leaders. This reflects India’s growing stature on the global stage and the increasing confidence of the domestic industry, including MSMEs, which have shown strong interest in making the country self-reliant in electronics manufacturing, a statement by Ministry of Electronics & IT stated.

The scheme is projected to create 1,42,000 direct jobs well above the target of 91,600 and a manifold number of indirect jobs, demonstrating its potential to drive large-scale employment.

Expressing happiness over the enthusiastic response, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged states to seize this golden opportunity and develop a favorable framework for electronics manufacturing in their regions. Addressing a press conference at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi, he emphasized that the electronics manufacturing industry generates significant direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet on 1st May 2025 with a fiscal outlay of Rs. 22,919 crore, has received 249 applications with anticipated investment commitment of ₹1,15,351 Crores. The response is nearly double the targeted ₹59,350 crore under the scheme. The estimated production of Electronics Components under the scheme in the next six years will be about ₹ 10,34,700 Crores. The response is 2.2 times of the targeted ₹ 4,56,000 crore worth of production under the scheme.

The huge response will also translate into more direct and indirect jobs for the people of the country. The application window was open for an initial period of 3 months, starting from 1st May 2025, and was subsequently extended till 30th September 2025.

Strengthened India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also highlighted that the successful launch of ECMS scheme would propel the nation to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a $500 billion domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem by 2030-31. Building upon the momentum generated by schemes such as EMC, SPECS and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for mobile phones and IT hardware, ECMS represents the natural progression of the Government’s strategic vision.

He said that each successive scheme has strengthened India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, and ECMS now stands poised to complete the value chain integration that will position India as a comprehensive global manufacturing hub.

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology also applauded all domestic and global industry participants for their tremendous confidence in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.