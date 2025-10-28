On 27th October (local time), billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk launched an early version of Grokipedia, an AI-generated online encyclopedia developed by his firm xAI. Calling it a “less biased” alternative to Wikipedia, Elon Musk has promised Grokipedia would be a “truth-oriented” platform aligned with his vision for artificial intelligence.

https://t.co/op5s4ZiSwh version 0.1 is now live.



Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

An ideological alternative

The project was first announced in September this year in response to allegations against Wikipedia that the “famous” online encyclopedia was “hopelessly biased”. While Grokipedia’s line of content aligns with encyclopedias like Wikipedia and Britannica, it currently hosts only a fraction of their content. There are around 885,000 articles available on the platform as of now, which will increase in the coming days.

How Grokipedia is different from Wikipedia

Wikipedia is highly biased and has injected left-leaning, pro-diversity ideology into the content that goes against the ethos of being an encyclopedia. For example, according to Wikipedia, gender is the “range of social, psychological, cultural, and behavioural aspects of being a man (or boy), woman (or girl), or third gender”, while Grokipedia defines it as it should be, saying it is “the binary classification of humans as male or female based on biological sex, defined by the type of gametes produced”. This contrast shows that, as of now, Grokipedia is based on facts and not ideology.

How content is generated and modified on the platform

The content on Grokipedia is generated by the same large language model that powers the Grok chatbot on X. Furthermore, it can access live user data, which promises constant updates. However, it also risks replicating the chatbot’s earlier factual errors.

As of now, users cannot edit the content on Grokipedia like on Wikipedia. However, by selecting the text that contains an error, users can click on the “It’s wrong” button and provide correct information with sources. The change in content will not be immediate.

As it is only in the test phase, some errors have been spotted by users. In the post where Musk announced the launch, he categorically said that version 1.0 of Grokipedia will be much better than the current version 0.1, reflecting his awareness of possible errors in the text.