On 30th September (local time), international business tycoon, Elon Musk, announced that his Artificial Intelligence company xAI is building Grokipedia, an alternative to biased Wikipedia. He said that Grokpedia will be an open source knowledge repository, which will be “vastly better than Wikipedia”, and will be available to the public with no limits on use. Musk added that Grokpedia will be a step towards xAI’s goal of understanding the universe.

“We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe,” Musk wrote on X. Musk made the post responding to a comment about Wikipedia on X, which said that Wikipedia is maintained by left-wing activists, and therefore is “hopelessly biased”.

Musk has been openly critical of the left bias of Wikipedia. In the past, Musk questioned the funding of Wikimedia, the non-profit foundation that runs Wikipedia, and said that it was influenced by woke ideology.

Wikipedia’s left bias was also called out by its co-founder, Larry Sanger, who said that the site is no longer trustworthy as it does not allow content that does not fit the agenda of leftists, and therefore, people can’t get a complete view on the topics. Sanger had also accused Wikimedia of hosting paedophilic content. Sanger said that Wikimedia Commons was full of videos of underage minors performing sexual acts. Wikimedia Commons is the media library of the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts images, video, sound and such media files used in various Wiki products, including Wikipedia, Wiktionary, Wikinews, and Wikiquote.