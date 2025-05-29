Thursday, May 29, 2025

US: Elon Musk announces departure from DOGE as his 130 days temporary role ends

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that he is stepping down from his role as the man leading Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump Administration as his temporary tenure is coming to an end.

Musk posted on X Wednesday night thanking President Donald Trump, saying his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team will continue to work throughout the government.

Musk was appointed as a Special Government Employee by Trump on January 20, a day after his inauguration as the 47th US President. He was tasked with heading DOGE, a department created to cut wasteful government spending. A Special Government Employee in the US can serve for a maximum of 130 days out of 365, a term that was expiring on May 30.

