Elon Musk’s SpaceX agrees to govt’s requirement of data localisation, Starlink may come to India soon: Reports

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which provides fast internet connectivity through satellites in several countries, may launch in India too. As per reports, the application for SpaceX’s Starlink is set to move forward because the company has agreed to Indian govt’s condition for data localisation and other security measures.

In a newsbreak by Moneycontrol, Starlink’s license application is back on track as the Musk-owned company has agreed to conditions put by the Indian government.

Starlink has been trying to enter the Indian market for quite some time. The recent development may signal a Starlink launch in India in near future. The Moneycontrol exclusive report mentioned that in a recent meeting with Department of Telecommunication officials, Starlink has ‘in principle’ agreed to govt’s requirements.

