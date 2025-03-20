Elon Musk’s X goes to court against Govt of India, claims IT Act and Sahyog portal being misinterpreted to censor content

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has moved to the Karnataka High Court against the government of India, alleging that the usage of Section 79(3)(B) of the IT Act and the Sahyog Portal is creating an unlawful and unregulated censorship mechanism that bypasses the statutory safeguards.

In its petition, X Corp has appealed that the government is misinterpreting the said section of the IT Act to issue takedown orders on content displayed on the social media platform X, in violation of Section 69(A) of the IT Act, which the Supreme Court has recognised as the only valid framework for blocking online content.

The Indian government, as per reports has told the court that no coercive action has been taken against X for not joining. Sahyog portal. uThe court has allowed X to seek legal recourse if the government takes any coercive action against the platform for not using the Sahyog Portal.

The development has come amid reports that the government of India has asked X Corp to clarify the responses of the AI chatbot Grok.