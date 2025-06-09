Espionage Case: ‘Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra’s judicial custody extended till June 23

On May 16, YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on the charges of spying for Pakistan and providing information to Pakistan’s ISI. She has been in judicial custody ever since. A Hisar Court, on June 9, has now extended Jyoti’s judicial custody till June 23.

Jyoti Malhotra appeared before the court of Hisar Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sunil Kumar through video conferencing on Monday which extended her judicial custody by two weeks.

The travel blogger was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension in Hisar, Haryana, and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She was allegedly in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023. Danish was later expelled by India.