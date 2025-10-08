The European Parliament has voted a proposal to ban used of names of meat or egg-based products for their vegetarian alternatives. As per it, names like burger, steak or sausage can only used for the original meat-based food products, and these names can’t be used if they are made from vegetarian ingredients.

The law passed on Wednesday by 355 to 247 to restricts the used of food descriptions such as steak, escalope and sausage to products containing meat. The law is designed to give farmers a stronger negotiating position so that powerful companies in the food supply chain do not impose unfavourable conditions.

After the law is adopted by the European Council and European Commission, names like “veggie-burger” or “vegan sausage” will not be permitted to use. The list of 29 items also includes “hamburger”, “egg yolk” and “egg white”.

“A steak is made of meat — full stop. Using these names only for real meat keeps labels honest, protects farmers, and preserves Europe’s culinary traditions,” said lead negotiator and EPP member of parliament Celine Imart ahead of Wednesday’s vote. She added that calling it ‘meat’ is misleading for the consumer.

While the proposal has been approved, the text of the law will be finalised after negotiations between representatives of the Parliament, EU governments and the Commission.

EU has already restricted similar names for dairy based products, and banned their use for plant-based alternatives. The union has defined dairy items milk, butter, cream, yoghurt and cheese as “products secreted by mammary glands”. These means, ‘oat milk’ is now called ‘oat drink’.

Notably, earlier in 2020, EU has rejected a similar, arguing that consumers are able to distinguish between plant-based and animal-derived products. But now a large number of members believe that the move is necessary to ensure clarity and prevent confusion. It is also seen as an effort to safeguard traditional meat industries and livestock farmers.