Every attack makes us stronger: Gautam Adani on his indictment in the US

On Saturday, November 30, Indian businessman Gautam Adani responded to the allegations levelled against him in the United States. Speaking at 51st Gem and Jewellery Awards in Jaipur, the Adani Group chairperson said,”As most of you would have read less than 2 weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the US about compliance practises at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges. What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone.”

Gautam Adani further said, “Despite a lot of the vested reporting, no one from the Adani side has been charged with any violation of the FCPA or any conspiracy to obstruct justice. In today’s world, negativity spreads faster than facts. As we work through the legal process, I want to reconfirm our absolute commitment to world-class regulatory compliance.”

Notably, Gautam Adani and seven other individuals were charged by the United States authorities for bribing Indian officials to secure solar power contracts with state electricity distribution businesses.

The charges were presented against them by Breon Stacey Peace, who is the 48th United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and someone with ties to George Soros.