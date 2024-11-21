Gautam Adani and seven other individuals have been charged by the United States authorities for bribing Indian officials to secure solar power contracts with state electricity distribution businesses. The lawsuit involves allegations that the chairperson of the Adani Group, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six other individuals paid bribes to Indian government officials totaling Rs 2,029 crore ($265 million) between 2020 to 2024.

The others who have been accused are Adani Group’s executive Vineet Jain, Azure employees Ranjit Gupta and Rupesh Agarwal, along with ex-employees of a Canadian institutional investor (CDPQ) Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal, and Deepak Malhotra.

The Adani Group was also accused of not disclosing these details to the US banks and investors from whom it raised billions for its solar power project. The Indian multinational conglomerate reportedly aimed at raking in $2 billion in profits by securing the energy contracts.

The charges were presented against them by Breon Stacey Peace, who is the 48th United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued against Gautam Adani in the case.

The Adani group was initially subjected to the fraudulent allegations by Hindenburg Research, followed by Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) hitjob, and now the latest trial. Adani has been accused for the third time of adopting unethical methods to further its business interests and notably, the billionaire and self-proclaimed philanthropist George Soros has cast a large shadow in each of the three events.

The Hungarian-American jew and his Open Society Foundations have frequently been associated with regime changes. He is often regarded as an agent of chaos and disruption because of his disregard for democratic processes and imposing his will on people by dubious means.

Now, in the latest incident Breon Peace who claimed, “As alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars and Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vineet S. Jain lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors,” while accusing the Adani Group and others has also been discovered to have a connection with George Soros, hinting at a larger conspiracy to yet again damage the Indian industrialist’s reputation and business.

What is the link between George Soros and Breon Peace

Breon Peace’s spouse Jacqueline Jones-Peace is the Director of Development & Senior Attorney at Equal Justice Initiative, which is based in Montgomery, Alabama. The non-profit and human rights organisation was founded by Bryan Stevenson who also serves as its Executive Director. However, the interesting part is that he is also a member of the Open Society Foundations US Programs board, which establishes an evident relationship between the Peace couple and George Soros. It undoubtedly indicates that there is something sinister going on behind the scenes to target the Adani Group through their nefarious alliance.

Majority Leader of the United States Senate Chuck Schumer, who had longstanding ties to George Soros and his family, publicly supported Breon Peace’s judicial appointment and played a key part in it in 2021. Chuck Schumer supports a number of Soros family initiatives. Left-wing billionaires, including George Soros, had contributed significantly to a super political action committee (PAC) supporting Chuck Schumer in order to help the attempts made by the Democratic Party to maintain Senate control ahead of the 2024 election.

On 22nd June, Soros-primarily funded Democracy PAC II. He contributed $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC on 22nd June, bringing its total donations to $6 million over the past three years, following $3.5 million in 2022 and $2.5 million in 2021. He donated 16 million to PAC in 2024.

George Soros and his attempts to bring down The Adani Group

George Soros, his organizations, and their ecosystem have attempted to hurt the Indian firm in the past as well in an attempt to undermine the Indian economy and, consequently, the Modi government. On 16th February 2023, George Soros launched a vicious attack on the Indian government by exploiting the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined. Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but it failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was charged by him with engaging in crony capitalism. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he declared. The Hindenburg Research report’s “shakedown” of the Indian markets, according to the billionaire, will lead to “much needed institutional reforms” and a “democratic revival” in India.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party also mentioned that George Soros is the primary investor in the US short-seller Hindenburg while slamming the Congress party including Rahul Gandhi for plotting to sow chaos and instability in the nation. “Whose investment is there in Hindenburg? Do you know this gentleman George Soros who regularly runs propaganda against India? He is the main investor there. In their pathological hatred against Narendra Modi, the Congress Party today has developed hatred against India itself,” charged Ravi Shankar Prasad on 12th August.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which released a report last year targetting the Adani Group has Open Society Foundations among its major supporters. It provided the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project with a minimum grant of $8,00,000 (Rs 6.61 crores) in order to “strengthen” the organization’s cross-border reporting and expand its reach. This is consistent with the standard strategy used by George Soros and his Open Society Foundations to sway civil society and “distort” public opinion in many countries. He has repeatedly attempted to damage India’s reputation internationally via the organizations he funds including Freedom House and the V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute.

Furthermore, Anand Mangnale, the South Asian (Regional) Editor of OCCRP, worked as a partnerships and strategy consultant for NewsClick, a controversial left-wing propaganda website funded by China. The official website stated, “Anand has worked on several investigations exposing corporate and government corruption, abuse of power, and government misinformation and fake news campaigns,” and added, “Anand was a partnerships and strategy consultant with online news platform Newsclick.in, focusing on exposing corporate fraud and corruption.”

George Soros’ brazen effort to influence US presidential election

George Soros bought a massive stake in the second-largest radio company, “Audacy”, which owned more than 220 stations nationwide and had 165 million listeners monthly, only few weeks before elections in the United States, alarming many lawmakers and officials including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner who was appointed by Donald Trump.

“Under existing FCC rules, foreign company ownership of US radio stations is not supposed to exceed 25%. George Soros used foreign investment to make his bid and then made a filing asking the commission to make an exception to the usual review process, according to public documents. The FCC decision to fast-track his deal is the first time in modern history such a deal has been approved by the full Commission without first running the national security review process, a process that could take up to a year or more,” according to reports.

The FCC’s suspicious handling of George Soros’ moves was raised by Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas back in April. He pointed to a communications law that prohibited companies with over 25% foreign ownership from holding a radio license, significantly hampering the latter’s intention to acquire the radio network. His disclosures came a few months after the businessman had already invested almost $400 million in Audacy.

Chip Roy stated, “But instead of going through the usual petition for declaratory ruling process, which would enable the FCC to review and assess those foreign ownership interests as part of its transaction review, the Soros group has asked the FCC to waive that process and put it off until sometime down the road,” in his letter to the FCC “indicating that those foreign stakeholders will be given special warrants in the meantime.”

George Soros backed attorney behind Donald Trump’s indictment

Former President Donald Trump had invoked George Soros’ name following his indictment along with other prominent Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, by a Manhattan grand jury in March of last year. The inquiry into the former’s alleged 2016 hush money transactions to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prompted the development. Unsurprisingly, George Soros gave $1 million to the US racial rights advocacy group “Color of Change PAC” in May 2021, which subsequently extensively funded the attorney’s campaign.

Moreover, the business magnate’s son Jonathan Soros and daughter Jennifer Allan Soros actively contributed to Alvin Bragg’s campaign. On 26th April 2021, Jonathan Soros contributed $10,000 cheque to the district attorney, according to state documents. Three days later, on 29th April, Jennifer Allan Soros provided $10,000 to his campaign. Despite the fact that other individuals made more direct cash contributions, the two were reportedly among the top donors to his committee.

Donal Trump took to Truth Social and blasted the probe. He said, “Why won’t Bragg drop this case? Everybody says there is no crime here. I did nothing wrong. It was all made up by a convicted nut job with zero credibility, (apparently referring to Michael Dean Cohen) who has been disputed by highly respected professionals at every turn. Bragg refuses to stop despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. He is a Soros-backed animal who just doesn’t care about right or wrong no matter how many people are hurt.”

He accused that the legal system doesn’t exist and added that “this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse. Disgraceful!”. Donald Trump then expressed that the attorney is aware of his innocence in another post and stated, “But he doesn’t care. He is just carrying out the plans of the radical left lunatics. Our country is being destroyed, as they tell us to be peaceful.”

Likewise, in a fundraising email to his supporters, Donald Trump highlighted, “They’re coming for me” and clarified that “they” were “district attorneys hand-picked and personally funded by George Soros.” It is pertinent to remember that Donald Trump won with an overwhelming majority in the recently concluded elections in the United States and will become the president for the second time.

George Soros’ unbridled hatred towards nationalist leaders including PM Modi

George Soros vowed to support an initiative to combat the decline of civil society in a world increasingly dominated by “would-be and actual dictators” and climate change while speaking at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos. Attacking world leaders, he lamented that the world’s most powerful nations, the US, China, and Russia under President Vladimir Putin, were in the hands of real or potential tyrants and claimed that the number of authoritarian leaders constantly increased.

The “biggest and most frightening setback,” according to him, occurred in India, where he charged PM Modi with “creating a Hindu nationalist state.”

“Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway. The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” he barked while making bogus claims. To his credit, George Soros never hesitated to publicly express his opposition to India.

George Soros’ sinister designs

George Soros regularly labels conservative governments “authoritarian ” and pledges to “fight nationalists” and these governments around the world. If there is one thing he has detested the most in his life, it is India and PM Modi’s nationalist administration. He made significant progress in causing chaos in India through his Open Society Foundation, which began operations in 1999 by providing fellowships and scholarships for students to pursue research and study at Indian universities.

The left-wing international organization headed by him has started to spread its tentacles throughout the nation under the guise of charity endeavors by actively supporting anti-Indian groups that operate within India. George Soros has repeatedly demonstrated in recent decades the willingness to wage war against the Indian nationalist government through a variety of networks that he has supported, including the media, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and intellectuals, among others.

His persistent attacks on Indian companies, particularly the Adani Group, show that he has uncovered a new avenue to harm India’s economy. Now, he and his cronies have focused on smear campaigns against Indian firms in an effort to destroy their wealth and thus, the fiscal health of the nation. The recent hit job on the Adani Group is another multifaceted assault against the nation, its nationalist government, and its thriving economy. George Soros wants India’s growth story to become its doom in order to overthrow the current administration and replace it with one that he fancies.