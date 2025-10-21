Ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, wife Razia Sultana, booked for son’s mysterious death in Haryana

Haryana Police have booked Punjab’s former top police officer, Mohammad Mustafa, and his wife, former minister Razia Sultana, in connection with the death of their own son. The FIR, which also names their daughter, includes serious charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

This is a major U-turn in the case of 35-year-old Akil Akhter, who was found dead at his home in Panchkula on Thursday, 16th October.

According to Panchkula’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta, the family members themselves had informed the police about the death. At that time, their statements were recorded, and “no foul play was initially suspected.” After a post-mortem examination, the police handed Akil’s body over to the family for the last rites.

But then, everything changed. DCP Gupta explained that “certain social media posts and videos surfaced” that were reportedly made by Akil just before he died. In these posts, Akil talked about “personal disputes” and clearly expressed suspicion about threats to his life.

These disturbing videos led to a formal complaint being filed the very next day, on 17th October. A man named Shamshuddin from Malerkotla, Punjab, lodged a complaint that Akil’s death happened under “suspicious circumstances” and that there was a serious, long-running problem between Akil and his family. The complaint pointed directly to the video where Akil said he feared his “life was in danger.”

Taking this new evidence seriously, Panchkula police registered an FIR on Monday, 20th October. The case was filed under Sections 103(1) and the new BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) 61, which cover murder and criminal conspiracy.

DCP Gupta confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been created to handle the case. An officer with the rank of ACP will supervise this team, which has been ordered to conduct a “deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case.”

The police department also issued a statement promising that the investigation will be conducted with an open mind and without any prejudice. They stressed their commitment to justice, ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers.