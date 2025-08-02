Ex-The Hindu journalist Mahesh Langa, arrested in a money laundering case, tried to influence witnesses while in custody, denied bail

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed the bail plea of ex-The Hindu ‘journalist’ Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case. While dismissing the plea, the court noted that while being in custody he had influenced witnesses.

Mahesh Langa apparently leveraged his position as a journalist to engage in blackmail, settlements, and illicit business activities, reportedly earning millions through these means

Additionally, his name had surfaced concerning the leak of sensitive government documents, and an FIR was filed in Gandhinagar regarding this matter.

Notably, a sessions court had in November last year granted anticipatory bail to Langa in the cheating FIR registered against him by an individual running an advertising agency.

The court had granted him bail after noting that the matter is primarily civil in nature.