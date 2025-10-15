The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended Ahmedabad (Amdavad) in India, as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, marking a historic milestone as the event celebrates its 100th anniversary. The decision, announced today, will be put to a final vote at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

Ahmedabad in Gujarat emerged as the preferred candidate following a rigorous evaluation by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee. The committee assessed proposals from Ahmedabad and Abuja in Nigeria, based on criteria such as technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport’s values. Both cities presented compelling bids under the “Games Reset” principles, which encourage innovation and collaboration in hosting.

The recommendation is a significant moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, as the 2030 Games will commemorate the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. India, the Commonwealth’s most populous nation, has a strong sporting legacy, having secured fourth place on the medal table at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad ’s proposal highlights India’s commitment to delivering a Games that reflects the diversity and scale of modern sport while advancing its national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Dr. P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India, expressed pride in the nomination, stating, “It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships, and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth.”

While the Indian city has been recommended for the 2030 games, the Executive Board recognised the ambitious proposal from Nigeria and committed to supporting Abuja’s aspirations to host a future Games, potentially in 2034. This aligns with Commonwealth Sport’s goal of bringing the Games to the African continent, ensuring a robust pipeline for future events.

Interim President Dr. Donald Rukare emphasized the strength of both bids, saying, “We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for their vision and commitment. The Executive Board has carefully considered the Evaluation Committee’s findings and is recommending Amdavad to our membership. We are also determined to work with Nigeria to explore future hosting opportunities, reflecting our commitment to take the Commonwealth Games to Africa.”

Katie Sadleir CNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Sport, highlighted the strategic importance of the decision, saying, “The Centenary Games in 2030 offer an opportunity to celebrate 100 years of history and demonstrate how the Commonwealth Games can evolve, creating meaningful impact for athletes, communities, and nations across the Commonwealth.”

The Commonwealth Games in 2026 will be hosted by Glasgow in Scotland.

In August this year, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2030. It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted.