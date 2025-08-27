The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2030. It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted, stated a report by the union cabinet.

Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. It will also include participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons among others visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.

Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will be getting opportunities in Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordinators, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, Public relations and communications and in other fields as well.

The statement said that hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels.