On Friday (August 1, 2025), the Madhya Pradesh ATS arrested an Afghan national named Sohbat Khan from Jabalpur. He had been living in hiding in Jabalpur for the past 10 years.

According to information, the police arrested him from the Chhoti Omti area of Jabalpur city. Sohbat was living in a rented house in the city and working in a private job. The ATS also recovered a fake Indian passport from him.

Reports suggest that Sohbat Khan had come to Jabalpur in 2015 via West Bengal and Bhopal for some work-related purpose. During this time, he married a woman living in the Chhoti Omti area of Jabalpur and began living with her.

Sohbat remained in constant contact with his Afghan associates. He had been trying to get fake passports made for them using the local passport office and address credentials in Jabalpur.

In addition to Sohbat, the ATS has also arrested two local individuals, Dinesh Garg and Mahendra Kumar Sukhdan. Currently, the accused are being interrogated, and efforts are on to trace other individuals involved in the case.