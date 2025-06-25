“Fake singer”: Singer Mika Singh slams Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pakistani actress in ‘Sardar Ji 3’

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has landed in a major controversy over his new film Sardar Ji 3. Pakistani actress Hania Amir is the lead in the film. With recent tensions between India and Pakistan, her presence in an Indian film hasn’t gone down well with several Indians, including singer Mika Singh.

Mika Singh shared a story on his Instagram account where he wrote, “Country first – Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly.”

He further wrote, “Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice – especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

He further gave the example of the ban on Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film Abir Gulaal and said, “Yet, some people don’t seem to get the message. What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared- leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”