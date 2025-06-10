Fentanyl crisis in the US: FBI Director Kash Patel seeks India’s help in combating supply chain from China

United States of America has been grappling with the Fentanyl crisis for the past few years as thousands lose their lives every year due to their addiction to the drug. US authorities have been trying hard to crackdown on the smuggling of Fentanyl to America through various sources and now they seek Indian help for the same.

On the highly popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, FBI Director Kash Patel said that although India is not a major consumer of fentanyl, it is increasingly being used as a transit hub for chemical precursors produced in China and shipped to Mexican drug cartels.

Talking about India, Kash Patel said, “I said, I need your help. This stuff’s coming into your country and then they’re moving it from your country because India is not consuming fentanyl.”

Kash Patel also confirmed that joint operations between the FBI and Indian law enforcement are already underway.