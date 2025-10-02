Flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg and 500 others to deliver ‘aid’ to Gaza intercepted by Israeli forces

On 1st October, Israeli forces intercepted a pro-Palestine flotilla heading towards Gaza. The Israeli authorities diverted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg, a climate crusader turned activist-on-demand, along with hundreds of ‘activists’. The flotilla was also carrying humanitarian aid, despite repeated warning by Israel not to violate the naval blockade. All passengers are reported safe.

“Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port,” the Israeli foreign ministry said.

The Israeli authorities released a video showing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg donning Kefiyah and pro-Palestine T-shirt. While the ships were still in international waters, Israeli naval forces boarded some of the flotilla’s ships on Wednesday, about 75 miles off the coast of Gaza. Activists on board said the flotilla had been travelling north of Egypt when it entered what Israel called a “high-risk zone.”

Notably, the Global Sumud Flotilla comprised of over 40 civilian boats carrying nearly 500 people, including parliamentarians, lawyers, activists, and celebrities including Greta Thunberg and actor Susan Sarandon.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Greta Thunberg has partaken in these pro-Palestine theatrics. In June this year, Thunberg joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Madleen yacht to deliver aid to Gaza. The boat carrying Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists was intercepted by Israel and diverted from its path to Gaza.

Thunberg was aware that her voyage to Gaza would offer her enough opportunities to garner global attention and sympathy for herself while there is an actual crisis in Gaza. Following Israel’s interception, Greta Thunberg posted a pre-recorded video on social media saying that she had been ‘kidnapped’ in international waters by Israeli forces. Thunberg has already recorded a video to accuse Israeli forces of ‘kidnapping’ her. She came prepared to extract maximum attention and sympathy.

Now even during her September voyage, Thunberg knew it very well that the Israeli forces will not allow her and flotilla into Gaza.