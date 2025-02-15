Bangladesh: Muslim mob vandalises shop for selling flowers on Valentine’s Day, holds ‘anti love’ protests outside eatery

A Muslim mob, associated with the outfit ‘Tawhidi Janata’, vandalised shops for selling flowers on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The incident occurred on Friday (14th February) in Bhuapur Upazila in Tangail district of Bangladesh.

One of the shops targeted by the mob includes ‘Mama Gift Corner’, which is located close to the Bhuapur police station. The radical Muslims attacked the store and threw the flowers on the street.

The shop belonged to a man named Alam, who had been selling flowers at the same location for a long time. He informed that the mob told him that selling flowers on Valentine’s Day was a crime.

Alam said that another shop (identified as Nirbili Food Corner) was similarly attacked a day earlier on Thursday (13th February).

‘Tawhidi Janata’ held demonstrations outside the eatery and held ‘anti-love’ protests. They raised slogans, threatening couples with physical harm for public display of affection.

The owner of Nirbili Food Corner, Asad Khan, had to shut down his shop following the incident. Due to the chaos and fear perpetrated by the Muslim mob, a ‘Spring festival’ which was scheduled to be held in Bhuapur on Saturday (15th February) was also postponed.

In the meantime, the police claimed to not know about the vandalism carried out by ‘Tawhidi Janata.’