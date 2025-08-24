Anish Dayal Singh, a retired IPS officer and former Director General of the CRPF, has been appointed as the new Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 60-year-old Singh will report directly to NSA Ajit Doval.

He will work closely with the National Security Adviser in providing strategic guidance on emerging and ongoing threats. Singh will also coordinate with the IB and the R&AW to strengthen intelligence integration across agencies.

Anish Dayal Singh retired as Director General of the CRPF on December 31, 2024. He had also served as the DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and held additional charge of the National Security Guard (NSG). Earlier, he was Special Director at the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Born in 1964 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Singh is a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Manipur cadre. Under his leadership, CRPF obtained significant success in the fight against Naxal terrorists.