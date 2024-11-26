Former diplomat KC Singh says Congress trying to get regional parties to boycott elections and create Bangladesh like situation

Former diplomat and anti-Modi propagandist KC Singh has shared that a senior Congress leader has confided that the grand old party of India wants to persuade regional parties to boycott elections at the pan-India level, demanding only paper ballots. He further added that despite Congress’ efforts, many regional parties are unwilling to boycott elections because they think they can win at regional levels.

Election boycott strategy is being privately argued. A senior Congress leader apparently confided that regional parties don’t agree. They feel they can mostly win in state elections, despite suspected flaws. A Bangladesh-type boycott threat may force transparency & reform. https://t.co/E3JPQ1aI0q — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) November 25, 2024

Singh was responding to a post on X by actress Simi Garewal who had commented that Opposition parties moan and whine about EVMs only after they have lost elections. “If they feel so strongly about it – then walk the talk! Boycott elections without ballot papers. Get your act together & stop crying”, she added.

Responding to Garewal, KC Singh posted, “Election boycott strategy is being privately argued. A senior Congress leader apparently confided that regional parties don’t agree. They feel they can mostly win in state elections, despite suspected flaws. A Bangladesh-type boycott threat may force transparency & reform.

What KC Singh implied here is that among Congress leadership, there are some politicians who are so desperate to gain power that they want a Bangladesh-like situation in the country. Despite repeatedly failing to prove a single allegation against the EVMS, or demonstrating how it can be manipulated, they want national-level chaos and lawlessness, just to bring ballot papers back.