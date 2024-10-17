Former ‘One Direction’ member Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony, was ‘overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol’, 911 call said

On 16th October, Argentinian media reported that the former One Direction member and soloist Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of the hotel he was staying in. Payne was staying at a Buenos Aires hotel when the tragic incident happened.

The 31-year-old British singer was found lifeless in the interior courtyard of the hotel in the Palermo district, according to the reports.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.” Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The 911 call recording of the manager was also obtained by AP. In the call recording, according to the AP report, the manager was heard saying that the guest was overwhelmed with alcohol and drugs and was destroying the entire room. The panicked manager asked for someone to be sent.