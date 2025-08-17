Taiwanese company Foxconn has started operations at its Bengaluru unit with the production of iPhone 17, which is being seen as a key expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in India. The plant is located in Devanahalli. It has been built at an investment of USD 2.8 billion. This new plant is the second-largest factory of Foxconn after China.

The rollout faced a setback when hundreds of Chinese engineers left the plant abruptly. However, the company has now managed to plug the gap by bringing in experts from Taiwan and other locations. Sources said Apple plans to boost iPhone production in India to 60 million units this year. Last year, Apple produced 35-40 million units.

Apple assembled iPhones worth USD 22 billion in India in FY 2024-25. CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, confirmed that most iPhones sold in the US in June originated from India. Apple’s shipments in India also grew 21.5% in early 2025.