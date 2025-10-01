Ahead of the inauguration of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani visited the site for a final review of the project. He undertook a detailed inspection of the airport, which will have the capacity to handle 90 million passengers annually after it is fully operational.

In a post on X, Adani said that he met their “differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life.” He added, “I felt the pulse of a living wonder – a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts.”

Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder – a… pic.twitter.com/Uj7Ikue7vM — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 1, 2025

Gautam Adani further quoted as saying in a Adani group statement, “Every runway, every terminal, every gate here carries the imprint of thousands of hands and hearts. This is more than an airport — it is a monument to the spirit of Bharat, built by its people, for its people.”