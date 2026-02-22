Adani Group chief Gautam Adani visited multiple project sites in Jharkhand and Bihar on Sunday, reviewing major power investments totalling over ₹40,000 crore. These projects highlight the Adani Group’s growing presence in eastern India, a region historically underdeveloped industrially despite rich mineral resources.

In Jharkhand’s Godda, a tribal-dominated area, Gautam Adani inspected operations at the 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, constructed with an investment exceeding ₹16,000 crore. The facility has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs and improved rail connectivity in the area. It supplies electricity exclusively to Bangladesh under a long-term agreement, adding cross-border economic importance.

During the Godda visit, Adani interacted with engineers, technicians, frontline workers, and tribal women from nearby communities.

In Bihar, Adani reviewed the planned 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Pirpainti near Bhagalpur. This initiative involves an investment of over ₹27,000 crore and is slated for commissioning over the next four to five years. It aims to meet increasing industrial and urban electricity demand in the state.

Adani power signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) in September last year for supply of 2,400 MW from this greenfield plant. The company won the contract through a competitive bidding process, offering the lowest tariff of Rs 6.075 per kWh. The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of Government of India.

The first 800 MW unit is planned for commissioning within 48 months, with full operations within 60 months. Three units of 800 MW will be built under the project. The project is expected to create around 12,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 during operation, boosting local employment.

Together, these projects establish the Adani Group as one of the largest private-sector infrastructure investors in Jharkhand and Bihar, regions that have traditionally seen limited large-scale industrial investment.

Earlier in the day, Adani offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-held personal wish. The visit aligned with the idea that service is a form of devotion. “It was a long-pending desire to pray at Babadham,” he said.

In recent years, Gautam Adani and the Adani Group have participated in major spiritual and public events, including the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Prayagraj and Puri last year.