German magazine Compact has unveiled a new commemorative silver coin titled “Patriot Putin – The Victory Medal”, dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The far-right magazine said that it released the coin to combat the propaganda against Putin and Russia in Germany.

The coin, available through the Compact online shop, is crafted from 999-fine silver and weighs half an ounce (around 15.55 grams) with a diameter of 28 millimetres. It is priced at €74.95 (₹7,650.00) and is expected to begin shipping from the end of September.

The design features a finely detailed portrait of Putin on the obverse side, presented as a symbol of steadfastness, courage, and resistance to the Western mainstream. The words ‘Patriot Vladimir Putin’ are written below the portrait. The reverse side has the words “Magazin für Souveränität” (Magazine for Sovereignty) and “Gegründet 2010” (Founded 2010), with the logo of the magazine in the centre.

Compact magazine has emphasized that the coin is a collector’s item, not legal tender.

In its description, Compact frames the release as a statement of support, portraying Putin as a figure of patriotism and resilience. According to the publication, the medal serves as a “beacon of hope” for those who admire the Russian leader, linking it to ideas of victory against Western dominance.

Russian media, including Life.ru and Izvestia, reported on the release, quoting a Compact representative who said: “Putin, as a patriot of his country, is focused on the interests of Russia and acts in the interests of the people. This is exactly the approach that Germany wants.” The spokesperson further described the initiative as going beyond editorials or protests, offering instead a positive, tangible symbol of support.

Notably, the Compaq magazine was banned by the German government in 2024. However, a court lifted the ban in June this year. The interior ministry had said that the magazine is “a central mouthpiece for the right-wing extremist scene. This magazine incites against Jews, people with ethnic migrant backgrounds and against our parliamentary democracy in the most abhorrent way.” However, the court said that the Basic Law guarantees freedom of opinion and freedom of the press even to the enemies of freedom.