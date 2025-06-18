Ghaziabad: Faizan becomes ‘Akshay’, traps Hindu girl, threatens to make her video viral, got arrested, now out on bai

A case of ‘love jihad’ has come to light from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Faizan trapped a Hindu girl by pretending to be ‘Akshay’ on Facebook. The girl is a resident of Bahraich. The girl is a resident of Bahraich and she became friends with Faizan on Facebook. Faizan had told his name as ‘Akshay’ on Facebook.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, when the girl came to know the truth about Faizan in 2018, she distanced herself from him. After this, Faizan started blackmailing the girl by threatening to make her photos and videos viral. The girl had lodged a complaint against Faizan and his family at the Crossing Republic police station, after which Faizan was arrested and sent to jail.

However, Faizan has come out on bail. The victim alleges that during the hearing in the court, Faizan and his associates threatened her to withdraw the case. Faizan also brazenly pulled the dupatta of the victim in the court premises.