Governor of Manipur issues order, asks all communities to surrender looted or illegally held weapons within 7 days

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Governor of Manipur has asked all communities, including the valley and hill people to surrender all looted weapons and ammunitions within 7 days. In an official circular, the Governor has asked that after 7 days, punitive action will be taken against anyone who is found with an illegal weapon.

— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

“People of Manipur, both in Valley and Hills, have suffered immense hardship for the last over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony… It is in this regard that I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the Valley and Hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons & ammunition to the nearest Police Station/Outpost / Security Forces Camp within the next seven days, with effect from today. Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace. I want to assure you that no punitive action will be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons”, the circular stated.