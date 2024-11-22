‘Great bowler, even greater booty’: Sanjana Ganeshan lauds husband Jasprit Bumrah with a quirky comment on Instagram after a fiery spell at Perth

Sanjana Ganeshan, the wife of Indian cricket talisman Jasprit Bumrah, had the internet in splits with a quirky comment on Instagram following her husband’s exploits on Day 1 of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

“Great bowler, even greater booty,” Ganeshan commented in her Instagram story over Bumrah’s performance against the Aussies.

Bumrah ripped through the Australian batting lineup earlier today with a menacing spell, racking up 4 wickets and conceding just 17 runs in a total of 10 overs he bowled today. At stumps, Australia were 67-7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Stark present at the crease.

Earlier today, India got bundled out for 150 after winning the toss and deciding to bat. While Jaiswal and Padikkal went to the hut without scoring anything, stalwart Indian batter Virat Kohli managed to score just 5 before edging one to the slips off Hazlewood. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and some late heroics by debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy saved the day for India as they managed to take the score to 150.

On the second day, India will be looking to wrap up things quickly and post a decent total with bat and then defend it against the Aussies, who hold the record of having never lost a test match in Perth.