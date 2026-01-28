Gujarat ATS arrests UP’s Faizan Sheikh with weapon and ammunition, says accused was radicalised with Al Qaeda and JeM ideologies

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a man named Faizan Sheikh from UP for involvement in terror conspiracies after being radicalised by Al Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammad ideologies. The accused is a native of Dundawala of Rampur district in UP and was currently living in Charpul in Gujarat’s Navsari district.

Gujarat ATS unravels ‘targeted killings conspiracy; arrests 'lone wolf' terrorist from UP.



ATS seized a pistol and 6 live cartridges from Faizan Shaikh.



He was influenced by ideologies of Pakistan based terror groups. pic.twitter.com/uufFZXjynW — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) January 28, 2026

ATS has stated that Faizan Sheikh had even procured a weapon and ammunition and was planning to carry out attacks against specific communities.

ATS informed that Faizan has been working as a tailor in Navsari for the past few years and has been involved in several groups of radical elements. He has been sending information on other radicalised individuals in these groups, too.

The Gujarat ATS has been on high alert after the arrest of three individuals in a terror plot involving ricin poisoning in November last year. The main accused named Dr Mohiuddin from Telangana, was caught with castor beans and castor oil and other incriminating substances and radical materials, along with two other individuals from UP.