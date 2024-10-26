Gujarat ATS has arrested a man for allegedly passing sensitive defence-related information to Pakistan. The arrested in Porbandar was allegedly providing information related to maritime security agencies including the coast guard to Pakistan.

The man is a civilian from Porbandar. He was spying on the Indian Coast Guard and providing information related to the deployment and placement of the Coast Guard along with other sensitive information to his handlers across the border.

The man is being questioned by Gujarat Police ATS. More information in the matter including the identity of the spy is awaited.