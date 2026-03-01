Gujarat: BJP govt carries out bulldozer action, demolishes illegal dargah built on grazing land in Bharuch

In a major development on Friday (27th February), the BJP government demolished a dargah that was illegally built on grazing land in Gowali village in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

According to reports, the dargah was illegally built on the Gauchar land (survey numbers 1456 and 1457) of Gowali village. The matter was brought to the attention of the local administration by villagers.

The construction of the illegal shrine blocked the valuable Gauchar land. The dargah was demolished using a bulldozer in the presence of the Bharuch district police.

Ahead of the demolition, the administration made tight security arrangements and prevented any untoward incident. A large contingent of police was deployed at the scene. Senior officials were present during the bulldozer action.

The entire operation was completed peacefully, and the grazing land was freed. It must be mentioned that the land on which the dargah was constructed was registered as Gauchar in the government records.

Reportedly, the administration had earlier given notice to the dargah authorities and asked them to voluntarily remove the illegal structure. However, in the absence of any action, the administration was forced to take matters into its own hands.

The BJP government in the State has given out a clear message that no illegal religious structures will be permitted on government or grazing land.