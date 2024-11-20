Guyana, Barbados to present their top civilian awards to PM Modi during official visit to Georgetown

PM Modi is on an official visit to Guyana. During his welcome ceremony PM Modi was presented with the symbolic keys to the city of Georgetown, the capital of Guyana. The government of Guyana under President Dr Irfaan Ali has also announced that PM Modi will be presented with the ‘Order of Excellence’ the highest award in the nation during his visit.

In addition, Barbados will confer the prestigious ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

On his arrival at the hotel, PM @narendramodi received a special welcome by President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 of 🇬🇾, PM Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, PM @miaamormottley of Barbados & several Cabinet Ministers of Guyana.



PM was handed over the 'Key to the City of Georgetown' by the Mayor

Dominica had earlier announced its highest National Award-“Dominica Award of Honour” to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This was conferred in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica.

Earlier, Nigeria too felicitated the Prime Minister with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

This made PM Modi the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. Queen Elizabeth is the only other foreign dignitary who was awarded the GCON, in 1969.

This takes the tally to 19 international awards which have been conferred on the Prime Minister.

Earlier the Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Georgetown Guyana and was recieved at the airport by President Irfan Ali and PM Mark Phillips.

(With inputs from ANI)