Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in an operation by Israel Defense Forces, however, it is yet to be confirmed. 3 terrorists were killed in the operation on Thursday in Gaza, and one of them could be Yahya Sinwar, as per IDF.

“During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed,” said tweet by IDF.

The defence force added that in the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. Earlier it was reported that Sinwar was hiding among hostages, using them as human shields.

“The IDF and Shin Bet forces operating in the area continue to operate under the necessary caution,” the army added.

The IDF issued the statement after rumours started to spread widely online that Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Israeli operation.

As per reports, there is high probability that Yahya Sinwar is one of the three killed in the operation. Photographs circulating on social media claim that the teeth of the dead body matches with the teeth of Sinwar, confirming his death.

The Hamas leader orchestrated the October 7 Massacre in Israel, in which over 1200 people were killed and around 300 people were taken hostage by the terror group based in Gaza. The attack resulted in strong retaliation by Israel that still continues.