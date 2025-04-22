Harvard University sues Donald Trump after he proposed freezing the Ivy League University’s funding

During the recent week, US President Donald Trump’s administration has been locked in a confrontation with the Ivy League Harvard University. The Trump administration has said that they will cut Harvard University’s funding, and may revoke its non-profit tax status. In total, Trump administration is talking about cutting over $3 Billion in funding for Harvard.

Now, Harvard University has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop the proposed funding cuts. Harvard’s president Alan M. Garber said, “The consequences of the government’s overreach will be severe and long-lasting”.

Responding to Harvard President’s statement, White House spokesman Harrison Fields said, “The gravy train of federal assistance to institutions like Harvard, which enrich their grossly overpaid bureaucrats with tax dollars from struggling American families is coming to an end. Taxpayer funds are a privilege, and Harvard fails to meet the basic conditions required to access that privilege.”

President Trump had asked Harvard to change some of its policies to continue receiving federal funding, including changes to its hiring, admissions and teaching practices in a bid to curb antisemitism. However, the University hasn’t yet ceded to any of the demands by President Trump.