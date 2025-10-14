In a shocking incident, a Haryana Police cop, who was investigating the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, committed suicide by shooting himself on Tuesday (14th October). As per reports, deceased Assistant Sub-inspector Sandeep Lather, posted in the Cyber Cell, Rohtak, was investigating a corruption case involving the late IPS officer, who shot himself on 7th October. He shot himself with his service revolver in a field in Rohtak. He left behind a 3-page suicide note and a 6-minute video, in which he levelled allegations of corruption against IPS officer Kumar. An investigation is being carried out by the police into the death of ASI Lather.

As per reports, ASI Lather has alleged that Kumar was a “corrupt cop”, who committed suicide fearing that his corrupt activities would be exposed. Lather accused Kumar of hijacking the entire system by misusing the caste discrimination threat. He wrote in his suicide note that IPS Kumar was transferred after allegations of corruption surfaced against him.

ASI Lather had reportedly arrested IPS Kumar’s gunman, Sushil Kumar, after catching him taking a ₹2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor. The contractor had met IPS Kumar after he received threats from a gangster. In the video message recorded by ASI Lather before committing suicide, he said that when IPS Kumar was posted in the Rohtak range, he replaced honest police officers with corrupt officers. “These people blocked files, called petitioners, and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers,” Lather reportedly said in the video. “Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide, fearing the complaint against him. Their assets must be probed. This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt,” Kumar added.

IPS Y Puran Kumar, who held the rank of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), shot himself in his government accommodation in Chandigarh a week ago. The FIR filed after the IPS officer’s suicide was amended to include the provisions of the SC/ST Act following his wife, Amneet P. Kumar’s request. His wife is an IAS officer who was accompanying Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and other officials on an official tour to Japan during the time of Kumar’s death. An SIT, headed by Chandigarh IG Pushpendra Kumar, is conducting the investigation into Kumar’s death. In the aftermath of Kumar’s death, the Haryana government placed the Director General of Police on leave and replaced Rohtak’s Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijrania, with Surinder Singh Bhoria.

IPS Kumar was a 2001-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. He had been posted as IG at PTC Sunaria on September 29, 2025, and was reportedly on leave on October 7, 2025, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.