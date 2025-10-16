Haryana: Police lodge FIR against wife of deceased IPS officer Puran Kumar in connection with the suicide of ASI Sandeep Kumar

In a major update to the case involving the suicides of two Haryana police officers, an FIR has been filed at the Rohtak Sadar police station in connection with the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar. The FIR names four individuals, including IPS officer Puran Kumar’s wife Avneet Kaur, his gunman Sushil, MLA Amit Ratna and another individual.

Officials are keeping the details of the FIR private for now, saying the investigation is still active. This case has drawn widespread attention because it involves the suicides of two senior police officers and has brought serious questions about corruption and problems within the Haryana police force.

This whole situation is very complicated, starting with the suicide of a senior IPS officer, Puran Kumar. He had claimed that other senior officers were harassing him and discriminating against him because of his caste.

Then the case took another shocking turn. On October 14, ASI Sandeep Kumar, the officer who was actually investigating the corruption claims against Puran Kumar, also died by suicide. Before his death, he recorded a video and left a three-page note where he made some explosive allegations against Puran Kumar and his family, accusing them of bribery, extortion, and even sexually harassing women officers. Sandeep Kumar claimed that Puran Kumar used his position and caste politics to run a corrupt system.

The most surprising claim made by Sandeep Kumar was about a massive deal with a gangster. He wrote that Puran Kumar had made a Rs 50 crore deal with a well-known gangster named Rao Inderjit, who is currently hiding in the United States. The purpose of the deal was to get the gangster’s name dropped from a murder investigation.

This gangster is also believed to be connected to other high-profile criminal cases involving the Himanshu Bhau gang, including the attack on singer Fazilpuria and YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

Sandeep Kumar said he was giving up his life to ensure that a fair and honest investigation into the corruption he uncovered would take place.