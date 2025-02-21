Sunday, May 18, 2025

Hathras stampede: Judicial commission gives clean chit to ‘Bhole Baba’ Narayan Sakar Hari, blames organisers and police

The judicial commission appointed to investigate the Hathras stampede has given a clean chit to the Godman ‘Bhole Baba’ alias Narayan Sakaar Hari for the stampede that claimed 121 lives, mostly women and children. The commission has submitted the report to the state cabinet, approving for the assembly.

As per reports, the judicial commission. has held the event organisers and the local police administration for lapse in management. The commission has maintained that ‘Bhole Baba’ has no role in the tragedy. Lack of proper arrangement and mismanagement caused the situation, the report says.

“The report says the event should have been organised after getting proper information regarding the number of people likely to attend the event. The administration must ensure that such incidents do not happen again in future,” UP cabinet minister OP Rajbhar has stated to the media.

