In a shocking incident, a spy camera was found concealed in the bathroom of a girls’ hostel in the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Guwahati on Wednesday (25th February). The camera was concealed inside a soap packet, which was spotted by a student.

As per reports, a student noticed a suspicious object while using the bathroom on Wednesday. On giving a closer look, the student realised that it was a spy camera. The incident caused outrage among the students, who demanded immediate action and accountability from the institute’s administration. The camera was seized and sent for forensic examination.

“We have seized the camera and will send it for forensic examination. We are investigating the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Numal Mahatta said. A case was reportedly filed at the Jalukbari police station in connection with the incident.

The TISS administration expressed concern over the incident and described it as a “serious violation of privacy” that is “entirely unacceptable and condemnable.” “All measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in future, and an internal review of security protocols has been initiated,” the administration said in a statement.

“TISS Guwahati stands in solidarity with all the students, and support services are in place for the most affected students. The institute remains committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and respectful campus environment for all students. We request that all media and stakeholders respect the privacy of the students while reporting on this matter,” the statement added.