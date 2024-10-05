Himachal Pradesh: Shimla Court orders demolition of 3 illegal floors of Sanjauli Mosque

On Saturday, October 5, a Shimla Court in Himachal Pradesh has ordered the demolition of 3 unauthorised illegal floors of Sanjauli Mosque. The demolition has to be carried out within 2 months.

BS Thakur, the lawyer representing Waqf Board in the Sanjauli Mosque case, said, “The Court has passed orders that the Masjid Committee and Waqf Board should demolish the top three floors of the mosque at their own cost.”

“The time limit of 2 months has been given for the demolition. In due course, it will be decided about the rest of the portion of the building. The next date of hearing is 21st December. The mosque committee has given the undertaking to demolish the top three floors”, BS Thakur further added.

Notably, Shimla had seen severe protests from the locals over the illegal construction at Sanjauli Mosque.