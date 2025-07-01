Bangladesh: Elderly Hindu man found hanging under mysterious circumstances, semi-decomposed body recovered

On Sunday (29th June) morning, the semi-decomposed body of an elderly Hindu man named Prabir Mondal (62) was found in a Kewra orchard in Assasuni upazila in Satkhira district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim had a net wrapped around his neck. He was found hanging from a Kewra tree under mysterious circumstances. His body was in a semi-decomposed state.

A local named Masum Billah spotted the victim while he was out fishing for crabs. He immediately notified the Assasuni police about the matter.

The fact that the victim was a Hindu became apparent after the police spotted a Tulsi mala on his neck, although it took some time to ascertain his exact identity.

Prabir Mondal reportedly left his home on 25th June but never returned. Despite finding his dead body on Sunday (29th June), the police could not recover it immediately.

The cops said that the delay was caused due to the unbearable stench of the river and high tides.