Telangana: Muslim gang kidnaps Hindu man, tortures him brutally for talking to Muslim woman

On Sunday (23rd March), a group of Muslims abducted a Hindu youth named Sai Charan and tortured him mercilessly for speaking to a Muslim woman. The incident occurred in Sampet in Hanamkonda district of Telangana.

According to reports, the Muslim radicals kidnapped Sai Charan, took him to various locations and thrashed him brutally. The extent of torture inflicted on the Hindu man’s body could be seen in visuals that have now surfaced on social media.

Sai Charan was later admitted to a hospital. The victim has filed a complaint with the Hanamkonda police against 12 Muslim men. He informed that the gang attacks anyone found talking to Muslim women.

Sai Charan’s family has now demanded justice for the victim and strict action against the accused.

OpIndia had previously exposed how Muslim gangs have been attacking Hindus in the name of combating ‘Bhagwa Love trap’ – one of their new conspiracy theories to justify violence.