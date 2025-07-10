Bangladesh: Body of Hindu man found hanging inside hospital staff quarters under mysterious circumstances

On Monday (7th July), the dead body of a 20-year-old Hindu man named Tushar Chandra Roy was recovered from the staff quarters of a hospital in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila in Rangpur Division of Bangladesh.

According to reports, Roy was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside the staff quarters of the 250-bed hospital. The victim is a resident of Pirgacha Upazila in Rangpur.

Tushar Chandra Roy used to stay with his aunt named Janaki Bala Sarkar. On Monday, Sarkar saw Roy hanging from the ceiling. She quickly brought down the victim’s body, hoping that he is alive.

Sarkar immediately notified the police, who then took his body to the Sadar Hospital for autopsy. A note was discovered next to his body.

It came to light that the incident took place when Janaki Bala Sarkar went to the hospital for duty. Her son, Kaushik, who used to sleep beside the victim, had gone out for 35 minutes.

When he returned to the hospital staff quarters, Kaushik learnt about the incident.

Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station OC Nurunnabi initially claimed that it was a case of suicide but later pointed out that the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after the post mortem report.